South Africa: Speeding Car Spins Out of Control Before Crashing Into Mountainside Near Pringle Bay

Pringle Bay residents are furious after a video clip emerged of a car speeding along scenic Clarence Drive, between Strand and Pringle Bay, in the Western Cape.

In the video, posted on the Pringle Bay Village Facebook group, the car can be seen racing down the R44 towards Rooi Els and veering into the oncoming traffic lane as it takes a corner. The vehicle spins and crashes into the mountainside.

Pringle Bay resident Leon Keirsgieter told News24 that the R44 road was a high-risk road because people drove recklessly there.

"I have been using Clarence Drive for most of my life and I can tell you that over the years, it has become a very dangerous road," he said.

"People just disregard the rules of the road in its entirety. I have had several encounters on this stretch in the past," he recalled.

Keirsgieter said he was just thankful that no one was injured in the crash.

"That car spun out of the lane it was in and into [the] oncoming traffic [lane]. What would have happened if there was oncoming traffic?" he asked.

"Either he doesn't know how to drive properly or his tyres didn't have any grip."

He said residents would like to see greater visibility of traffic officials on that stretch of road.

"Traffic officers must patrol the area more often, then people will think twice before they do something reckless."

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa told News24 that he was looking into the incident.

"I have seen the video and we are currently busy with an investigation into the matter," Africa said.

