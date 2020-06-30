Tanzania: Saba Saba Badminton in Dire Straits

TANZANIA Badminton Association (TBA), has called upon companies, institutions and sports well-wishers to come forward and rescue Saba Saba Open badminton tournament.

The four-day competition has been scheduled to be staged from July 4th to 7th this year in Dar es Salaam at the venue to be known later.

Saba Saba Open comes after several months' hiatus due to Covid-19.

Tony Desouza, the acting secretary general of TBA, told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, that preparation is on a top gear for them to organize and stage 77 Cup, but their efforts face several challenges.

"We are facing a lot of problems in hosting this tournament because we lack sponsorship, as many companies and individuals who approached have not yet responded.

I think it is due to the Covid-19 crisis that most of the find it difficult to assist us," he added.

He said they are waiting for confirmation from one club that at least has shown interest and promised to give them their courts free of charge or very nominal.

De'souza has requested sponsors to support them with whatever they can offer so as to rescue the tournament.

"We are doing our level best to see that the tournament takes place as planned, we do not want to see our sport die." If all will go well, this will be first badminton event in 2020 and organisers said that they want to have a wonderful event.

The event that will be open for all players, expects to bring together top men and womens players who will play in singles and doubles and mixed doubles.

De'souza again stressed that the tournament is part of efforts towards bringing back the game into life.

He noted that they understand have many young players out there who are waiting for their chances to showcase their talent and the only opportunity is tournaments that can help them realise their dreams.