Tanzania: Okwi,Players Cherish Simba Feat

FORMER Simba SC striker Emmanuel Okwi took time on his Instagram account to congratulate his former employer for winning the league title for the third season in a row.

Simba perfectly defended their championship on Sunday despite being held to a goalless draw with Tanzania Prisons at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya.

The Msimbazi Street giants needed just one point from the tricky fixture to re-claim the silverware and earn a ticket to fly high the national colours in CAF Champions League (CAF CL) next season.

But Okwi, who has been a popular player in the country after playing for both Simba and their traditional rivals Young Africans, spent his moment on his Instagram page to hail Simba where he wrote: "League champions for third consecutive time. Well deserved."

However, immediately after lifting their third back to back Mainland Premier League title, some players of Simba SC diverted their excitement to their Instagram pages where they applauded themselves.

It all started with the team's defender Pascal Wawa who on his Instagram wall wrote: "All the glory be returned to God. Congratulations to all the players, technical staff and supporters for this hard work in this year champions."

Also, the lethal Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere, who is still the current top goal scorer with 19 goals, looks on course to win back the league's golden boot wrote: "Thanks to my teammates for completing the painting. Let's paint the next."

Again, midfielder Ibrahim Ajib despite posting himself and his colleagues Mohamed Hussein and Said Ndemla singing a song hailing their team for retaining the trophy, he wrote: "I needed a champion, so, I became one."

Moreover, Zambian import creative midfielder Clatous Chama who scored decisive goals to send Simba in CAF CL group stage and quarterfinals last season simply wrote: "Simba, Simba, Simba...three times in a row baby."

As this was not enough, right back Shomari Kapombe who has also been a driving force for the Reds this season took his time on Instagram to write: "The King of Jungle. Champions."

Furthermore, the team's investor Mohamed Dewji did not want to let his Instagram page to starve without any remarks of acknowledging the team and wrote: "Let's focus in the Africa Champions League. Safari inaendelea (the journey continues)."

The champions, however, will momentarily leave behind their trophy clinching celebration mood to concentrate on the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC), tense battle as they welcome Azam FC tomorrow at the National Stadium in the city.