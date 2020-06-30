Sudan: Resistance's Youths - Our Main Goal Now Is to Complete Revolution's March

Khartoum — A Member of the Salama Area Resistance Committees, Square (1), Omer Siddig Mohammed, a student at Sudan's University of Science and Technology - Languages' College - said that the main goal of the resistance committees, before the achievement of a civil government, is to overthrow the regime, and now the main aim is to complete the goals of the revolution.

When interviewed by SUNA he asserted that the main goals of the June 30 procession are the retaliation for the blood of the martyrs, and the completion of the three power structures by forming the Legislative Council to strengthen the monitoring role on performance, and to make wide the decision-making circle.

He emphasized that the most important goals of the June 30 processions is the replacement of the states' military governors with civilian governors, completing the peace process file, the establishment of the identified commissions, as well as the reform of the judicial institutions.

Omer noted to the resistance committees work in the political, economic, social and cultural fields, and the practice of its activities through processions of millions, political strikes in addition to its activities in the economic field by surveillance on merchants, bakeries, gas centers, and its reports on their performance to the competent authorities in preservation of the citizens' interests.

He underscored the resistance committee's work in the cultural field in order to realize societal change.

He indicated that the failures of the previous revolutions in Sudan was the concentration on the political work and change and negligence to the necessity of social change, stressing their work for making a real change in society that has been brought up on misconceptions over the past thirty years, and their endeavor for reviving the voluntary work which is already one of the bases of the Sudanese culture.