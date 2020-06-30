Sudan: 30 June Marches of Millions Launched in South of Khartoum

Khartoum — The marches of millions in the central and southern neighborhoods in the anniversary of the 30th of June 2019 marches, have started aiming to correct the path glorious revolution of December and achieve its demands for commemorating the martyrs who sacrificed their blood to achieve freedom, peace and justice, and embodying goals of the revolution for the building of a civil state in which retribution is achieved from the killers of the martyrs and hold those involved in the sit-in massacre accountable.

The revolutionaries chants expressed peacefulness of the marches in the areas of Jabra and Al-Sahafa, hoping their hopes and aspirations come true and the marches would achieve its desired goals in all parts of the country.

The marches launching start from the " 7Station " as a gathering point, which includes the neighborhoods of (Al - Aushara, Nozha, Jabra, Khartoum Extension), heading east towards Africa Street , airport street, and then will head North to reach the intersection of the airport road with 61 street, the "main point for the gathering" for the processions of the Resistance Committees.