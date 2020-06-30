Sudan: N. Darfur's Professionals Association - Slogans and Chants Against Revolution Objectives Are From Hidden Agents

30 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Fasher — The Professionals' Association of North Darfur State issued a statement on the occasion of the June 30 processions to be conducted this afternoon by the Revolutionary Forces to express demands for achieving peace, completing power structures, achieving justice and addressing the citizens' living conditions.

The statement started with by asking mercy on the souls of the honorable martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland and in loyalty to the revolution, and wished the return of the missing revolutionaries.

The statement indicated that the memory of June 30th, witnesses a dire economic conditions that the country is facing, while bright hope awaiting the people after the remove of the defunct regime with persistence and determination.

The statement reminded of the past year that was marked with the stance of the patient people behind its civil government to achieve the goals of the steadfast and patient people by uniting their goals for an independent civil authority in order to improve the economic conditions under the current circumstances

The statement of N. Darfur Professionals has asserted trust on the transitional government, headed by Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk, demanding the correction of the revolution's path by the participating parties, and to make way for the national competencies without partisan quotas to improve economic conditions by political approach with all components of the transitional authority to achieve the goals of the constitutional document.

The statement cited the demands of the people in the achievement of a just peace in all of the country, formation of the Peace Commission, the establishment and complete of the power structures, the appointment of civilian governors, and the Legislative Council, the fair trials of all symbols of the former regime and the perpetrators of the sit-in massacre as soon as possible, improving the economic and living conditions, the national competencies shall be set out from partisan quotas to serve the country and the citizens.

The statement has called on the people of the revolution to take the necessary precautions and miss the opportunity to those lurking on the security of the people and the homeland.

Calling on the regular forces to secure and protect the masses to ensure their safety any slipping in violence or any interference that would harm the gains of the revolution, and to follow the health directives for preventing the spread of the corona pandemic.

The statement of the professionals of N. Darfur Professionals Association emphasized peacefulness of the revolutionaries procession's, stressing that any slogans or chants that are against the revolution mottos are considered a slogans from infiltrators' groups that must be reported to the closest regular forces.

