Tunisian President Meets Greek FM On Ties, Regional Issues

30 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Tunis — Tunisian President Kais Saied received on Monday Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, said the Tunisian presidency in a statement.

During the meeting, Saied discussed with the Greek foreign minister ways and means of further strengthening bilateral relations, in addition to regional and international issues of common interest, in particular "the chaotic situation in Libya."

Quoted by the Tunisian presidency, Dendias said that his meeting with Tunisian president was "an opportunity to exchange views on several questions, including the situation in Libya."

"My country appreciates the position of Tunisia which calls for a political settlement of the Libyan crisis without any outside interference," he added. Xinhua

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.