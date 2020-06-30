Tunisian President Meets Greek FM On Ties, Regional Issues

Tunis — Tunisian President Kais Saied received on Monday Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, said the Tunisian presidency in a statement.

During the meeting, Saied discussed with the Greek foreign minister ways and means of further strengthening bilateral relations, in addition to regional and international issues of common interest, in particular "the chaotic situation in Libya."

Quoted by the Tunisian presidency, Dendias said that his meeting with Tunisian president was "an opportunity to exchange views on several questions, including the situation in Libya."

"My country appreciates the position of Tunisia which calls for a political settlement of the Libyan crisis without any outside interference," he added. Xinhua