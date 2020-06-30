South Africa: 2020 SA Spring Open Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Impact

30 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Vision View Productions and Tennis South Africa have on Tuesday announced that the 2020 edition of the SA Spring Open has been cancelled due to the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The combined International Tennis Federation (ITF) $15 000 Transition Tour and Wheelchair Tennis Grade II event was originally planned to be held from 27 September to 4 October, 2020, but will now be hosted in 2021, with dates to be announced in due course.

Following a thorough review of safety considerations, logistical challenges, financial constraints and potential restrictions on international travel posed by the pandemic, it was deemed not feasible to stage the tournament this year.

Commenting from Johannesburg, Mafadi Mpuru, Managing Director of Vision View Productions said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has posed real challenges to all of humanity, including the world of sport. While still closely monitoring the developments in this regard, we look forward to a Covid-free 2021 when an exciting Spring Open can take place without a worry about the safety of players and the fans."

"We're deeply disappointed at not being able to host the second edition of the SA Spring Open this year but this unprecedented decision was due to the global Covid-19 pandemic and the uncertainty that this has caused to ensuring that the event could be staged successfully," said Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover.

- Tennis SA

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

