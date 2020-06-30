South Africa: Chatsworth Man in Court for Dealing in Drugs

30 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police officers from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit with the assistance of the Durban Metro K9 Unit conducted an operation yesterday afternoon at Crossmoor in Chatsworth.

The team had been monitoring criminal activities being conducted from a property on Club Moss Gardens. A search warrant was executed by the team at the premises. Upon searching the premises police recovered drugs such as crack cocaine, heroin and mandrax. The estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R50,000-00. A 39-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for dealing in drugs. He is expected to appear at the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court today.

This month detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit have executed search warrants on many properties suspected to be used as drug dens in Ethekwini and a number of suspects have been arrested. These operations are ongoing as members of the community come forward with concrete evidence of drug dealing in their neighbourhoods.

