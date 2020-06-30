South Africa: Sloppy Race Science or Sensationalist Journalism?

analysis

UCT Professor Nicoli Nattrass responds to a two-part commentary on her research by Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee.

Ferial Haffajee misunderstands and misrepresents my research in her flawed two-part attempt in Daily Maverick to fold it into what she calls "race science" (see here and here). For Haffajee, my Commentary is "a near-perfect illustration of the follies of race science". I suggest rather that it is Haffajee's article that is a near-perfect illustration of the follies of scurrilous journalism.

I wonder if Haffajee even read my two-page Commentary (which she describes as a "three-page" Commentary).

Haffajee presents three broad criticisms.

First, she accuses me of "race-reductionist" analysis. She implies that I reduce complex social attitudes to race and then generalise my findings to the "entire country", presumably meaning entire "racial groups".

Unfortunately for Haffajee, I neither reduce attitudes to race nor generalise my findings to all UCT students let alone the "entire country". If she had understood multivariate social science methods, Haffajee would have realised that a central point in my Commentary (published in the South African Journal of Science, which is not aimed at a broader audience) was that attitudes were better predictors of study and career preferences than "race"...