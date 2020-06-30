South Africa: Man Arrested for Rape of 70-Year-Old Cape Town Woman

30 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Cebelihle Mthethwa

A 50-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly raped a 70-year-old woman in her own home at the Siyahlala informal settlement in Nyanga, Western Cape police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the man was at the woman's house when he asked her husband to run an errand for him.

After the husband left, the man then raped woman, the police said.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyisa Rwexana said the man had to be hospitalised after residents attacked him when they heard that the woman had been raped.

Arrested

He was then arrested and appeared at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on a charge of rape, said Rwexana.

The attack is the latest in a wave of gender-based violence incidents in which women across the country have been assaulted, raped or killed by men since the beginning of June.

On Monday, police reported that a Durban woman and her seven-year-old grandchild had each been raped during the early hours of Sunday morning.

As in the Nyanga incident, officials believe the perpetrator was known to the victims.

On Saturday, police in the Northern Cape said they had arrested three people for the rape of another seven-year-old girl.

One of the suspects is the youngster's 60-year-old stepfather, while the other two are also related to her.

