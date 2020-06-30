South Africa: Young Rape Victim's Ordeal Touches the Hearts of SAPS Members

press release

After hearing about the trauma and suffering of a 7-year-old girl's rape ordeal at the hands of her relatives, the members decided to open their hearts and donated funds to purchase a food hamper, soft toys, blankets and sweet goodies for the victim and her guardian.

Today female police members supported and accompanied by their male colleagues visited the house of the guardian in whose care the little girl has been placed in Greenpoint in Kimberley to hand over the items.

The victim has been sexually assaulted since January 2020 until June 2020 by three of her close male relatives who has since been arrested.

According to the Provincial Head of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit in the Northern Cape, Brig Nicky Mills, the trauma and suffering affected the members emotionally resulting in them reaching out to the victim. He also indicated that the police will assist the victim to obtain a birth certificate from the Department of Home Affairs.

He thanked Group D for their generosity and big- headedness which is a clear display of our SAPS member's commitment and dedication towards victims of gender based violence.

He also warned perpetrators of sexual offences that the police will ensure that they will receive the full might of the law.