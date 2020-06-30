South Africa: Protect Lives, Pleads Mkhize As SA Heads Into Eye of COVID-19 Storm

30 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

A multi-sectoral Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Behavioural Change is being pulled together to encourage 'fundamental reform at grassroots levels for the sake of saving lives'.

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize, noted "extreme concern" at a "fatigue" that appears to have set in three months after the country went into lockdown on 23 March and as the Covid-19 curve in South Africa is about to spike.

Cases in South Africa, as on Monday 29 June, totalled 144,264 while 1,567,084 tests had been conducted, with 38,075 new tests reported. A total of 2,456 deaths have been recorded while 68,925 people have recovered.

The opening up of areas of the economy had led to a migration inland which would see Gauteng emerge in "coming days" as the province with the highest Covid-19 numbers, said Mkhize.

People returning from and to work under Level 3 had seeded community spread, he said. Also, the congregation of people in mines, factories, taxis and busses had amplified cluster outbreaks, like in the North West mining belt.

But, as we head for the eye of the Covid-19 storm, South Africans were finding it difficult to adhere to the most crucial "non-pharmaceutical" interventions - washing hands, wearing...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

