South Africa: Police On Diepsloot Police Station Temporarily Closed Due to COVID-19 Related Incident

press release

All communities serviced by Diepsloot police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed after one of its members tested positive for Covid-19.

The Community Service Centre will be operating from Metro police department office, opposite Diepsloot police station, Corner Buffalo and Ingonyama street, extension 2.

The community is advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which needs to be attended by Diepsloot police station.

The telephone lines at Diepsloot police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of closure.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.