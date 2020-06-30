South Africa: Estate Agent Fraudster Nabbed By Police

30 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police officers from the Provincial Commercial Crime Investigation Unit finally nabbed a 39-year-old woman for multiple counts of fraud. She is expected to appear at the Durban Magistrate's Court tomorrow on six counts of fraud. The suspect was arrested yesterday at Effingham in Durban.

Her arrest came after a number of people opened cases of fraud after they were defrauded to the tune of R1.2 million. It is alleged that between September 2018 and October 2019, the suspect would falsely advertise flats for sale. She would promise to facilitate the whole process of buying a property to people interested in buying flats.

Her modus operandi was to request them to deposit large sums of cash into her bank account in order to secure a flat. She would prepare false contract documents to be signed by the applicants. She was operating in Lamontville, Berea, Umbilo, KwaMakhutha and Isipingo. The suspect previously worked for an estate agency, where she was responsible for managing rentals for flat owners.

