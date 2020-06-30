South Africa: Minister of Justice Faces R70 Million Lawsuit Over Murder and Rape of Women Warders in Free State Prison

30 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Justin Brown

After an inmate raped one woman warder and murdered another, legal action is being brought with charges of negligence which allegedly created the circumstances for the women to be attacked.

Three parties are suing Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola for R70-million in damages following the rape of a female prison warder and the murder of another by an inmate at a Free State prison in 2019.

These legal actions are due to the alleged ministerial negligence that made it possible for the inmate to attack the two female prison officials at the Goedemoed Prison in the Free State.

On 29 March 2019, Goedemoed inmate, convicted rapist and murderer Jongikhaya Madala Sam-Sam, locked a barred security gate outside the prison offices and barricaded it with two tables before killing prison warder Nomsa Stuurman with a hammer, and scissors.

Sam-Sam confirmed this in a statement in April last year.

He then took another female warder hostage and raped her. Naledi (not her real name) was four months pregnant at the time. Prison officials and police watched from the other side of the locked gate, unable to enter, according to the litigants' court papers.

The litigants alleged that these jail...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

