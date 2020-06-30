South Africa: House Robber Nabbed in Hospital

press release

It is alleged that yesterday at 13:50, three armed suspects entered a house at Glendale Drive in Malvern and held up the occupants in the house.

They pushed the victims to the floor and stole a flat screen TV from the wall. The suspects jumped over the fence with the stolen flat screen TV. An off-duty police officer who witnessed the incident confronted the suspects and a shootout ensured. One of the suspects was injured and was taken away by his colleagues in their getaway vehicle. The suspect's vehicle was later found abandoned on the Higginson Highway and was impounded by police for further investigation.

The Ethekwini District Trio Task Team continued with an investigation into the case of house robbery. Their investigations led them to a local hospital where a 26-year-old suspect was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was placed under arrest and remains at hospital under police guard. He will appear in court after he is discharged from hospital.