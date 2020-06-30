South Africa: Rape Suspect Sought By Mitchells Plain FCS

press release

If you recognise the suspect in the attached identikit, kindly establish contact with the investigating officer Detective Warrant Officer Paul Wolmarans of Mitchells Plain FCS on 021 376 9860 or 082 301 9855 / 081 283 0007 alternatively Crime Stop on 08600 10111. The suspect is sought on a charge of rape which he perpetrated on Saturday, 06 June 2020 at about 22:30.

According to reports the victim was on her way to a friend in Heinz Park. When she reached the R300 bridge, an unknown male approached her and raped her. The suspect is approximately 1.5 meters tall, in his 20's and slender build. The identikit were compiled with the assistance of the victim.