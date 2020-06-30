South Africa: Kings Lure Sharks Scrumhalf to PE

The Southern Kings on Tuesday announced the signing of experienced scrumhalf Cameron Wright from the Sharks.

The 26-year-old will join the Port Elizabeth-based franchise on a two-year deal from 1 September 2020.

Wright started his professional career at the Sharks in 2014. He also had a two-year stint in France where he turned out for Top 14 outfit, Montpellier, between 2015 and 2017.

"We are excited to have Cameron Wright joining us," Kings backline coach Vuyo Zangqa said via a press statement.

"We have been looking for a quality No 9, so we are very excited that he will be joining our group and becomes part of the Kings family. He is a very good player and we are excited and looking forward to his contribution to the side."

Wright will duel Stefan Ungerer for the Kings No 9 jersey.

Zangqa added: "What we have been looking for is an experienced halfback after having only had Stefan Ungerer in the 2019/20 season as the only experienced No 9 available to us. Stefan has made a great contribution, and now having someone with good experience behind them, like Cameron, also adding to our pool will take us to a higher level.

"Cameron will bring with him not only the experience, but quality skills like kicking and his footwork. We needed to have at least two quality scrumhalves whom the younger players like Josh Allderman and Gavin Mills will get to learn so much from, and they can take the baton from them."

