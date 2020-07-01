South Africa: S. African Activists Hail Ruling to Protect Poor Residents From Police Raids

Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp
South African police (file photo).
30 June 2020
Thomson Reuters Foundation (London)
By Kim Harrisberg

Johannesburg — Johannesburg High Court said raids conducted without warrants are unconstitutional, degrading and invasive

South African campaigners on Tuesday welcomed a court ruling that will make it harder for police to raid poor city dwellers' homes, following recent protests over operations to enforce the coronavirus lockdown.

The Johannesburg High Court ruling, which effectively bans police from raiding homes without a warrant, came after a series of often-violent raids on "hijacked buildings" - properties illegally seized by rogue landlords and rented to low-income tenants.

"This is a major step in the right direction in making sure that all are equal before law, not just those living in affluent suburbs," said Khululiwe Bhengu from the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (SERI) of South Africa, a housing rights charity.

"This brings a sense of comfort to inner-city residents that they are safe in their homes, especially during the lockdown," Bhengu told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

Monday's ruling, which responded to a complaint by "hijacked building" residents, declared unconstitutional a police law allowing officers to conduct raids on private homes without a prior court-issued warrant.

The court said police raids had been carried out under the legislation "in a manner that was cruel, humiliating, degrading and invasive."

In recent weeks, rights activists have accused police of heavy-handed tactics in enforcing lockdown measures, mainly in poor black residential areas where overcrowding have made self-isolation and social distancing difficult to maintain.

Johannesburg's municipal government estimates that there are more than 1,470 "hijacked" or "dark" buildings in the inner city that have been illegally taken over and have a reputation for high rates of crime and drug-dealing.

Lucky Sindane, a spokesman for the city's anti-fraud and corruption unit in charge of investigating such properties, said most of their inhabitants were simply low-paid workers seeking affordable housing.

SERI, which represented 3,000 residents living in 11 buildings, gathered testimonies about police raids during which residents had their doors broken down, property damaged or removed and were forced out onto the street at night.

Police spokesman Vish Naidoo said the police service is "seriously considering opposing (the judgment)", but did not comment on accusations of violence and heavy-handedness.

(Reporting by Kim Harrisberg @KimHarrisberg; Editing by Helen Popper. The Thomson Reuters Foundation is the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, and covers the lives of people around the world who struggle to live freely or fairly. Visit http://news.trust.org)

Read the original article on Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Thomson Reuters Foundation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Thomson Reuters Foundation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Protests Follow Death of Oromo Singer Haacaaluu in Addis Ababa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.