Malawi: Govt Reviews Medf Loans to Excite Youths - Increases Allocation From K15bn to K40bn

30 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Government has reviewed it allocation to Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (Medf) for youth and women from K15 billion to K40 billion.

Presenting the four month provisional budget in Parliament on Tuesday, Finance Minister Felix Mlusu says the Medf fund will later be increased to K75 billion.

"Our focus in this programmes is to ensure we achieve a direct impact towards the lives of ordinary people," he said.

The announcement comes amid reports that the loans were only given to members of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during the former President Peter Mutharika's rule.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Protests Follow Death of Oromo Singer Haacaaluu in Addis Ababa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.