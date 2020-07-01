Malawi: Apostle Kawinga Praises Malawi President Chakwera As God Sent Saviour

Apostle Clifford Kawinga-who is the leader of Salvation for All Ministries situated at six miles in the Capital Lilongwe-is delighted with the election of Lazarus Chakwera as the country's sixth president and has described his "troubled" rise to power as a new dawn and a break through for the citizens.

Apostle Kawinga emphasized that Chakwera's ascendancy to the presidency, is a blessing to Malawi.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, he cites Matthew chapter 6 verse 33 in the Bible which reads, "Seek first the kingdom of God and everything shall be added onto you".

Kawinga, also a renowned entrepreneur who is Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Creck Hardware and General Suppliers, said that is exactly what Malawians have done by electing His Excellency Reverend Dr Lazarus Chakwera as State President-a man who fears God.

"It means the president will put God first in running the affairs of this country. God's favour will fall upon our nation and enable us to have abundant resources and developments," he said.

According to Apostle Kawinga, the prevalent peace and ongoing celebrations across Malawi are befitting examples of God's favour already upon the country following Chakwera's victory.

The existing peaceful environment, said Kawinga, is a result of what the Bible teaches on Proverbs 29 verse 2 which says that when the righteous rule, the people rejoice but when the wicked rule, the people groan.

He said President Chakwera has proven to be a man who was chosen by God himself to be the president of Malawi.

"I believe God did that way before Chakwera himself and the entire nation even knew that one day he shall lead Malawi as the sixth president of the country.

"Jeremiah 1:5 Says; Before I formed you in your mother's womb, I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; l appointed you a prophet to the nation.

"And this is exactly what has happened to Reverend Dr Lazarus Chakwera. Looking at His Execellecy's humble beginnings, the man could have given up but there was that voice from the above (God) which kept whispering to him to carry on towards his destiny of taking the people of Malawi out of the bondage of Slavery.

"From this, we can learn that life is full of processes, it is a teaching to us that we must not give up, we need to fight on for our destiny. The sixth president, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, is a fighter and has Christ in him who is greater than what is in this world. He is more than a conqueror".

Apostle Kawinga further said Chakwera's apparent qualities of good leadership are well stipulated in 1 Timothy chapter 3 verses 2-7-that, among other things, include; being above reproach, being not a drunkard, self control, being gentle, sober minded and respectable.

"His Excellency Reverend Dr Chakwera has all these qualities. He is someone with a church background having led the Malawi Assemblies of God for over twenty years without squandering any of the church's resources.

"This shows he has the capacity to govern based on what the Bible teaches. He is a man with a humble upbringing and has the welfare of all people at heart because he has experienced life from all angles," Kawinga explained.

The apostle then praised Chakwera as someone who is patient and enduring, looking at how far he has come along to get the presidency and what he has gone through-showing commitment to having things done and making sure that set targets are achieved.

"The bible in Galatians chapter 6 verse 9 teaches us that we should not grow weary of doing good for in due season we will reap and we do not give up," he said.

Apostle Kawinga added that Exodus chapter 18 verse 21, is another passage in the bible which ably puts on the spotlight Chakwera's leadership abilities over Malawi.

It reads, "moreover, look for able men from all the people, men who fear God, men who are trustworthy and hate a bribe. Put such men over the people as chiefs of thousands, of hundreds, of fifties or tens".

According to Kawinga, this is exactly what Reverend Dr Chakwera is-a man who fears the Lord.

"And the Bible says the fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge. Because he fears the Lord, the President elect has the knowledge to lead Malawi, to take the country to greater heights as he will not entertaine corruption and plunder of state resources," he said.

Kawinga said he is celebrating with many other people because he believes God has answered their prayers for a better Malawi for all through the election of Pastor Chakwera.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I can boldly say God has never made a mistake in making this decision which will change many Malawians' lives for the better. God has been faithful to Malawi. He has actually appointed His Excellency Reverend Dr Chakwera for us," said he.

Chakwera-a reverend and leader of Malawi Congress Party (MCP)-led an alliance of nine opposition political parties in a court sanctioned fresh presidential election held last Tuesday and triumphed with a wide margin over his main challenger, former president Peter Mutharika.

His victory comes after he and his alliance partners had waged fierce court battles and street protests disputing the 21 May, 2019 "shambolic" presidential election-events the pastor president and his cohorts claim were sad but inevitable on a long path leading Malawians to their "promised land of milk and honey".

The electoral commission officially declared Chakwera as the winner on Saturday and he was sworn in as Malawi's new leader on Sunday at a colourful ceremony in Lilongwe which was attended by thousands of his excited and celebrating followers.