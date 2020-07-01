Tanzania: Mlandizi Hand Panama Blitz As Women League Resumes

MAINLAND Women Premier League resumed on Monday with Mlandizi Queens pulverising Panama Girls with 11-1 strokes at Samora stadium, Iringa.

It was a warm start for Mlandizi Queens, who began the league with a sound warning after a three- month hiatus as women football was among the sports activities suspended in the country's safety measures against Covid-19 threat.

IT was also a big day for Zainabu Dudu and Philomena Daniel, who each scored a hat-trick; while Jamila Kassim and Rehema Mohammed had each a brace while Zainabu Pazi scored a single goal.

Mlandizi has now pocketed 18 points in 12 games played; they have won six games and lost the other six while Panama Girls are fixed at the bottom with four points after 12 games.

In other matches played on Monday, Kigoma Sisterz defeated Alliance Girls at their Lake Tanganyika stadium in Kigoma.

Nasra Hussein and Asha Hamza each scored for Kigoma Sisterz while Enekia Kasonga scored the consolation goal for Alliance.

At Majimaji Stadium in Ruvuma, Opah Clement and Mwanahamisi Omari gave Simba a 2-0 victory over Ruvuma Queens.

With these results, Simba Queens commands the table with 32 points in 12 games, followed by JKT Queens with 29 points from 13 games. Alliance Girls are positioned in the third after pocketing 28 points from 12 games.

The fourth place has been taken by Ruvuma Queens who have collected 27 points from 12 games. Young Africans Princess are placed fifth with 22 points after playing 13 games.

Kigoma Sisterz, who have reaped 20 points are placed at the sixth place. Regardless their hefty win, Mlandizi Queens are placed at the seventh position after pocketing 18 points.

Baobab Queens are commanding the run at the eighth place having collected 12 points while TSC Queens, who have carved 9 points, are positioned ninth, tying with Marsh Queens, but goal average separates them.

At the bottom are Tanzanite Queens who have pocketed 4 points while Panama Queens are placed 12th at the bottom of the table.