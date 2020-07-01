Tanzania: Ewura Sets Slight Fuel Price Increase

CONSUMERS will have to pay more for fuel this month as retail and wholesale cap prices have risen by an average of 11 percent and 12 percent respectively, as compared to prices for June.

The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA), announced through a statement issued on Tuesday that petrol and diesel retail indicative prices for the month of July would increase by 173/-per litre (equivalent to 11.38 percent) and 170/-per litre (equivalent to 10.98 percent) correspondingly.

Meanwhile, the cap wholesale prices for the same month have been pegged at 172.39/-per litre (equivalent to 12.35 percent) for petrol and 169.22/-per litre (equivalent to 11.90 percent) for diesel respectively.

The new prices, effective from today, are for petrol and diesel imported in the country through Dar es Salaam port.

"These changes in local prices are mainly attributed to changes in the world oil market prices and Bulk Procurement System (BPS), premiums," the statement says.

But, fuel prices in Northern regions of Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Manyara will remain the same, because there was no new consignment of petroleum products that was received through Tanga port in the month of June 2020.

The authority further noted that kerosene prices shall continue to be the same as those that were published on June3, 2020, because there was no new consignment of kerosene that was received through Dar es Salaam port in the month of June 2020.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The EWURA stated that there was no new consignment of petroleum products imported in the southern regions (Mtwara, Lindi and Ruvuma) in the month of June 2020.

Therefore, for the month of July, diesel prices shall continue to be the same as those that were published on June 3, 2020.

Moreover, due to insufficient stock of petrol at Mtwara storage terminals, operators in Mtwara, Lindi and Ruvuma regions are advised to source petrol from Dar es Salaam and; Therefore, retail prices for petrol is based on the cost of the products received through Dar es Salaam port and bridging cost to the region.

Furthermore, since there is no kerosene at Mtwara storage terminals, petrol station operators in Mtwara, Lindi and Ruvuma regions are advised to source the product from Dar es Salaam and therefore, the retail prices of kerosene for those regions is based on the cost of the product received through Dar es Salaam port and bridging cost to the regions.

Meanwhile, EWURA's Communications and Public Relations Manager Mr Titus Kaguo confirmed to the 'Daily News' that top officials of the Oryx, Puma Energy Tanzania and Total were on Monday arrested for allegedly hoarding fuel in an attempt to create artificial shortage of the commodity.

Mr Kaguo further said top officials of the Lake Oil Company would also face arrest over the same allegations.

The companies particularly hoard the fuel when the authority announces lowered monthly indicative prices, causing panic among consumers.