Tanzania: Gold Earnings in Katavi Mining Center Jump Up

1 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Mpanda

THE government has earned a royalty amounting to over 1.3bn/-derived from transaction of gold weighing 233 kgms valued at 21.8bn/-at the Katavi regional mining center in the last one year.

In the course councils in the region have earned 219,440,511/-of which 65,832,268/-was inspection fees and levies.

The Katavi Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Juma Homera said in the span of one year the regional mining center has transacted gold weighing 233 kgms valued at 21.8bn/-.

The facility according to the latest business reports that since it was officially opened for business it has so far registered a big success in a short span in comparison to its establishment before.

RC further explained that before the institution was officially established merely 139 grammes last May could be registered in comparison to 30 kgms this May.

"Such increase is a result of business people holding dealer licenses selling their gold direct to the center" the RC noted.

The Chairman of Katavi Region small scale artisanal miners, Mr Willy Mbogo said the number of mine dealers who are selling gold direct to the center have increased enormously adding the move is due to the encouragement and transparency of the government exhibited at the center that also handles other minerals.

Read the original article on Daily News.

