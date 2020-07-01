Nigeria: Governor Akeredolu Tests Positive for COVID-19

@RotimiAkeredolu/Twitter
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has tested positive for COVID-19 disease. “I tested positive for #COVID19,” Mr Akeredolu posted on his Twitter handle on Tuesday afternoon.
30 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yusuf Akinpelu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19 disease, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

"I tested positive for #COVID19," Mr Akeredolu posted on his Twitter handle, @RotimiAkeredolu on Tuesday afternoon.

"All is well. I'm asymptomatic and have been self-isolating. Work continues. Your continued prayers over my well being are most appreciated."

With the development, Mr Akeredolu becomes the fifth incumbent governor to test positive for COVID-19.

Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi recovered after testing positive for the disease.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia is currently undergoing treatment for the disease while his counterpart in Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa, is self-isolating after his daughter tested positive for COVID-19.

Some other governors, including Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and Godwin Obaseki of Edo, had also self-isolated after coming in contact with infected people. They later tested negative for the disease.

The immediate past governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, died last week from complications triggered by the disease.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria in February, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control said 132,304 samples have been tested.

As at midnight Monday, there were 15, 255 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 9,402 have recovered and have been discharged.

A breakdown of the 25, 231 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 10, 310 cases, followed by FCT - 1,818, Oyo - 1, 372, Kano - 1, 211, Rivers - 1, 056, Edo - 986, Delta - 965, Ogun -807, Kaduna - 703, Katsina - 549, Bauchi - 500, Gombe - 503, Borno - 491, Ebonyi - 481, Plateau - 405, Jigawa - 317, Imo - 318, Abia - 302, Enugu - 261, Ondo - 308, Kwara - 217, Nasarawa - 213, Bayelsa - 211, Sokoto - 151, Osun - 124, Akwa Ibom - 86, Adamawa - 84, Niger - 84, Kebbi - 76, Zamfara - 76, Anambra - 73, Yobe - 59, Benue - 59, Ekiti - 43, Taraba!- 19 and Kogi - 4.

Although the COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Nigeria on Monday further reopened its economy as it lifted the ban on interstate travels and opened its airports for domestic flights.

