Tanzania: Kisarawe Equips Youth to Grab Tourism Opportunities

KISARAWE District has embarked on efforts to equip youth utilise tourism opportunities from a wide range of attractions in the area.

The district's move comes at a time when the sector was opening up opportunities after the government's decision to introduce the new national park namely Nyerere National Park, and existence of abundant forests that were ideal for tourism.

More assurance towards the growth of the tourism sector in the district came after President John Magufuli on Monday directed the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication to start technical procedures for constructing road that link the district to the Nyerere National Park.

The President stated that it was impossible that the National Park which was named after founder of the nation to have poor road heading to it.

On Tuesday, the district authorities organised free training for the 52 youth to impart skills on hospitality industry.

The training meant to empower them with skills for seeing and grabbing opportunities for their economic benefits and the district.

When opening the training, District Commissioner (DC), Jokate Mwegelo said the district was endowed with abundant opportunities in tourism that the youth could use them to create their own employments.

"It's now upon you to ensure that these opportunities benefit you and the district," she told the youth, adding, for instance the youth could start engaging in tour guide activities since the Nyerere National Park is set to attract many tourists.

Ms Mwegelo assured the youth that her office would support them, and that there was no reason for them not to benefit from the opportunities.

She also commended the President for seeing the importance of constructing the road heading to the Nyerere National Park.

Last month, the Association of tour guides in the southern circuit also said it would be more appropriate if the road was tarmacked to facilitate tourism in the national park which was formed from part of the area of Selous reserved forests.

On her part, Executive Director of the National College of Tourism, Dr Shogo Sedoyekam, said the district has many areas proper for tourism activities. She said the college would see possibility of expanding such trainings to other groups such as entrepreneurs.