Tanzania: Magufuli Guaranteed By 1.2 Million Cadres As CCM Candidate

Dar es Salaam — At least 1.2 million Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) members have inked their signatures to guarantee President John Magufuli for party's presidential nomination, in a bid for re-election.

The incumbent President who is also the CCM national chairman returned nomination form at the Party Headquarter in Dodoma on Tuesday beating the June 30 dealine.

In a televised event, President Magufuli was received by the party's Secretary General, Dr Bashiru Ally, CCM National Vice Chairman (Mainland), Philip Mangula, the party's regional chairman who who read out the number of cadres who guaranteed the President.

Speaking at the event, party's Secretary General, Dr Bashiru Ally said Dr Magufuli exceeded number of cadres required for one to be eligible.

In order to be eligible for CCM presidential nomination, he was required to get signatures from not less than 250 Party cadres, from Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

President Magufuli picked the party's nomination on June 17, 2020 to solicit for sponsorship.

Dr Magufuli is the only CCM member who picked nomination form until today afternoon.

Also, Dr Bashiru announced that all constituencies and wards post will be open from July 1 and asked all CCM carders who wish to compete for the party's parliamentary and councilor nomination should make follow-up to their respective party office to get procedures.

Speaking after tabling forms, President Magufuli has asked all party members who intend to collect forms for nomination in different post including those who are vying for Zanzibar presidential nomination to accept those who will be endorsed by the party to contest in the 2020 General Election