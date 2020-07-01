Angola: João Lourenço Congratulates Malawi's President-Elect

30 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, congratulated, last Monday, the elected President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera.

At the age of 65, leader of the Malawi Congress Party, Lazarus Chakwera won the June 23 elections with 58.57% of the votes.

In the congratulatory message, João Lourenço says that the election of Lazarus Chakwera "is a clear demonstration of the great political and democratic maturity of the people of Malawi".

The Angolan statesman emphasizes that, with the election of Lazarus Chakwera, the people of Malawi deposited "a vote of confidence and hope for a future of prosperity, progress and development".

In the letter, he expresses the wish that good relations between the two states serve to intensify bilateral cooperation and step up dynamics for the economic growth of the two nations.

