Uganda: PWDs Ask for Inclusion in Post COVID-19 Programmes

The national Woman MP representing Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), Ms Safia Nalule Juuko has asked district task forces for inclusion of PWDs in all the post- Covid-19 programmes.

Addressing journalists and Wakiso District officials, Ms Juuko highlighted the challenges facings PWDs.

"PWDs work from hand to mouth and therefore need support in any post Covid-19 programme such as trade and grants. We would like our voices amplified that that we don't lag behind," Nalule said.

She said that during the lockdown, the PWDs have nearly been forgotten and only struggled to make ends meet.

She also asked that people with disabilities be represented on the district task force to enable them air their views. She said that it is only in Buikwe District where PWDs are represented on the task force.

She was speaking in Wakiso District today as she handed over 10,000kgs of food (maize flour and beans) meant for PWDs from Light of the World, a non-profit organisation

Mr Ambrose Murangira, the managing director of Light of the World said that his organisation decided to support the PWDs in Wakiso District owing to the fact that they are hungry and almost forgotten during the lockdown.

Wakiso District chairperson, Matiya Lwanga Bwanika praised the leadership of Light of the World for thinking about PWDs in the trying moment.

"We want exemplary agencies such as Light of the World and we will continue to support you whenever you exhibit pro-people interventions," Bwanika said.