Nigeria: EPL - Ighalo Enjoys Big Win With Manchester United Over Brighton

Manchester United continued their amazing run with a 3-0 victory over Brighton in the Premier League tie at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night.

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo was in action for the last 20 minutes but even though he could not get any goal, his teammates did enough to seal another important away win.

It was Mason Greenwood that set the tone for the day with his 16th minute goal.

As stated by Opta Facts, Greenwood's goals is his sixth in thr 2019-20 Premier League season and the most by a player aged 18 or below in a single Premier league season since Wayne Rooney scored nine for Everton in 2003-04.

Bruno Fernandes got the other goals for United; scoring in the 29th and 50th minutes. The Portuguese has now been directly involved in eight goals in his first eight Premier League games for Man Utd (five goals & three assists).

Only Robin van Persie has had more (9) at this stage of his EPL career with the club.

With the victory on Tuesday night, Manchester United have extended their unbeaten run to 15 matches across all competitions (W11 D4).

Only Bayern Munich (25 games) are currently on a longer streak without defeat among all sides in Europe's big five leagues.

Also with this latest three points, United are back in the fifth position with 52 points from 32 games.

The Red Devils are now two points behind fourth placed Chelsea albeit with a game more than the Blues.