Mauritius: Government Committed to Intensify Its Fight Against Corruption

30 June 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Government is committed to shed light on the Saint Louis case and to that effect, every possible avenue will be explored. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to intensify our fight against fraud and corruption with zero tolerance of corrupt practices and will therefore leave no stone unturned to get to the bottom of this case".

This reply was given by the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, today, at the National assembly, to a Private Notice Question pertaining to the alleged corrupt and fraudulent practices unfolded by the African Development Bank concerning the tender for the St Louis Power Plant Redevelopment project.

Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted that good governance and integrity constitute the foundation of a clean and ethical society. He also reiterated Government's unequivocal subscription to the principles of discipline, transparency, accountability and exemplary governance in the conduct of Government's business.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister recalled the chronology of events since the press release issued by the African Development Bank with regards to alleged corrupt and fraudulent practices concerning the tender for the St Louis Power Plant Redevelopment project. In the light of a summary of the investigation report which he received on 23 June 2020, the Prime Minister pointed out that the following actions have already been taken: the Central Electricity Board (CEB) referred the matter to the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) on 09 June 2020; and the Acting General Manager of the CEB was interdicted on 12 June 2020.

In addition, the Board of the CEB was revoked on 13 June 2020 and reconstituted on 14 June 2020; the Prime Minister's Office, on 25 June 2020, referred the summary of the investigation report to the ICAC, pursuant to the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act; and the former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Public Utilities was revoked on 25 June 2020.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Protests Follow Death of Oromo Singer Haacaaluu in Addis Ababa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.