Mauritius: Government Committed to Intensify Its Fight Against Corruption

press release

Government is committed to shed light on the Saint Louis case and to that effect, every possible avenue will be explored. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to intensify our fight against fraud and corruption with zero tolerance of corrupt practices and will therefore leave no stone unturned to get to the bottom of this case".

This reply was given by the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, today, at the National assembly, to a Private Notice Question pertaining to the alleged corrupt and fraudulent practices unfolded by the African Development Bank concerning the tender for the St Louis Power Plant Redevelopment project.

Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted that good governance and integrity constitute the foundation of a clean and ethical society. He also reiterated Government's unequivocal subscription to the principles of discipline, transparency, accountability and exemplary governance in the conduct of Government's business.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister recalled the chronology of events since the press release issued by the African Development Bank with regards to alleged corrupt and fraudulent practices concerning the tender for the St Louis Power Plant Redevelopment project. In the light of a summary of the investigation report which he received on 23 June 2020, the Prime Minister pointed out that the following actions have already been taken: the Central Electricity Board (CEB) referred the matter to the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) on 09 June 2020; and the Acting General Manager of the CEB was interdicted on 12 June 2020.

In addition, the Board of the CEB was revoked on 13 June 2020 and reconstituted on 14 June 2020; the Prime Minister's Office, on 25 June 2020, referred the summary of the investigation report to the ICAC, pursuant to the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act; and the former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Public Utilities was revoked on 25 June 2020.