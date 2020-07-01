Namibia: Walvis Tour Operators Gloomy About Recovery

SOME tour operators at Walvis Bay say it will take time for the tourism industry to recover from the past three months of the state of emergency.

Fried Frederick, owner of the Walvis Bay Tour Guides over the weekend said although some operators try to be optimistic after being allowed to operate again, he is not too excited as the town is still operating under stage 1 lockdown regulations.

"Local tourism does not exist. Tourism companies are even offering discounts of up to 50%, but local tourists are not coming because they are also affected financially by the coronavirus. We [Walvis Bay] are at stage 3, working under the regulations of stage 1, which means no large gatherings. I cannot have 10 people on a boat. This is the last place for me to get excited," he said.

Namibians need permits to enter coastal towns, which Frederick says does not benefit tourism, as nobody is allowed to enter the town for a holiday.

He said although the country's borders will be opened for some tourists, they would have to be quarantined for 14 days, which is pointless, as that is usually the number of days most tourists visit the country.

Frederick said he keeps hearing about the stimulus package, but have not heard of any company receiving part of it yet.

"We were promised a stimulus package to at least bail us out. I've been asking everybody about their money. Nobody has received it yet. Our workers are sitting at home with no salary, and we should be excited?"

Pelican Point Kayaking owner Naud Dreyere said they can hope for recovery around November perhaps.

"They will allow regular flights in early September, but with a two-week quarantine, which will not help as most people only come for 15 days," Dreyer said.

Theunis Keulder from Catamaran Charters and Sandwich Harbour 4x4 agrees that many Namibians do not support the industry - especially now.

"Most Namibians already argued they cannot afford trips even before the pandemic. The economy is so bad right now. I started a 'Life After Lockdown' campaign, where new activity products are offered at a reduced rate for Namibians. That little bit of money can at least pay salaries if anyone supports it," Keulder said.