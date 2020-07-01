Namibia: Ndeitunga 'Embarrassed' Over COVID-19 Scare At HQ

Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga has expressed embarrassment after the police headquarters suffered what is believed to be a fake Covid-19 scare last week.

This comes after 40 employees on the fifth floor at the headquarters were sent home after one of them reportedly claimed they had come in contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19.

The Namibian reported last week that 40 staff members who had access to the 5th floor of the headquarters were sent off the premises to self-quarantine.

The entire 5th floor was then disinfected, while an internal investigation was launched to determine the alleged positive case, as well as possible contact tracing.

According to a statement from the police yesterday, on 22 June 2020, one employee reported to have been in contact with her aunt, who, according to her, 'tested positive' for Covid-19. Ndeitunga said the above information was a false alarm.

"The investigation revealed that an aunt to the employee reportedly suffers from sinusitis and on 21 June 2020 she is alleged to have jokingly informed her family that she had tested positive for Covid-19. This is the joke that was brought to the police national headquarters on Monday, 22 June 2020," Ndeitunga said.

He added that the incident caused embarrassment to the police and he had since dealt with the member who furnished false information, which led to panic and confusion among officers at the head quarters.

"I regret the inconvenience caused to the public, who may rightly have had fears and hereby wish to assure the nation and all the visitors to the police headquarters, that the headquarters is safe and free from the Covid-19 outbreak so far," he said.