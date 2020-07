Obeid — Masses of Obeid including youth, woman and the families of the martyrs gathered, Tuesday, in Al-Hurriya Square raising banners of the revolution to celebrate the First anniversary of June.30.

The representative of the Resistance Committees, the FFC and the families of the martyrs sent message to the Council of Ministers demanding the realization of comprehensive peace, retribution, the just distribution of resources, the rule of law and the improvement of the economic conditions.