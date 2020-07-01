Sierra Leone: Minister Opens Regional Consultative Conference On Environmental Regulations and Policy

30 June 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Mohamed Sesay

Minister of Environment, Professor Foday Jaward, has on 22 June 2020, officially opened a Regional Consultative Conference on the review of Environmental Regulations and Policy in the Port Loko district, North-Western region of Sierra Leone.

While addressing the gathering at the Port LoKo District Council Hall, Professor Jaward said that at this moment, government has strongly considered environmental issues as significant in the development trajectory of the country, adding that over the years, the sector has faced serious challenges.

He continued that President Julius Maada Bio has insisted that the consultative conference on environmental regulations should start in the Port Loko district so that residents and development partners in that part of the country would participate in the process.

He further intimated that the president has taken environmental issues as a major concern to national development which has precipitated the establishment of the environment ministry.

He said Before now, the country has a small environmental division at the ministry of Transport and later the division was transferred to the ministry of Agriculture and then to the Ministry of Lands Country Planning and the Environment.

He also reaffirmed that the Environmental Protection Agency EPA was created with the notion to address environmental challenges. He intimated that the president has done three great things chiefly, by establishing the ministry of Environment and appointing environmentalists to manage the institution.

"I am impressed with the galaxy of people here today which cut across from various sectors in society. I am sure their participation in this process will greatly yield to a successful outcome of this meeting," he concluded.

