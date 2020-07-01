Sierra Leone: No.2 River Murder, Prosecution Closes Case

The prosecuting officer of an alleged murder matter, ASP Ibrahim S. Mansaray, has yesterday (29th June) closed their case,while the defense counsel, I. Macfoy, informed the magistrate that they would do a no case submission in a written form on the next adjourned date.

Alpha Yayah Kanu, Abdulai Barrie, Foday Sannoh, Mustapha Karim, Abass Kamara and five others were yesterday ( 29th June), remanded at the Male Correctional Centre by Magistrate Hannah Bonnie presiding at the Pademba Road Magistrates' Court No. 1 for allegedly killing Mohamed Kallon alias 'Mende Boy'.

The accused persons are preliminarily being investigated at the lower court on two counts of conspiracy to murder and murder, contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused persons on Sunday 5th April, 2020, at Jeff Town No. 2 River in Freetown, conspired with other persons unknown to commit a felony to with murder and murdered Mohamed Kallon alias 'Mende Boy'.

Continuing his testimony, Detective Sergeant 3002 Kampia T. P, recalled on 7th April,2020, when he, Detective Sergeant 11640 Conteh J.T and the relatives of the deceased were present at the Connaught Mortuary, where an autopsy was conducted by Dr. Owizz Koroma on the remains of the deceased.

He told the court that at the end of the autopsy a copy of the cause of death certificate was issued to them.

During cross examination by Lawyer I. Macfoy, the witness said the investigation proved that the 1st - 10th accused persons did not stabbed the deceased, but the 3rd accused(Foday Sannoh) made a confession statement that he stabbed the deceased.

The witness continued that he cannot tell the accused persons that were found at the scene because he was not the arresting officer.

While reading from the cause of death certificate, the witness said there was a stab wound on the upper chest of the deceased.

Magistrate Bonnie remanded the accused and adjourned the matter to 8th July 2020.