Somalia Celebrates Victory to Serve Deputy UN General Assembly President

30 June 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The long-chaotic Horn of Africa nation, Somalia is celebrating a big victory after being elected to serve second the deputy president of the UN General Assembly's 75th session.

Somali President Mohamed Farmajo has welcomed the appointment as a milestone showing the country's growing profile and influence in the international community.

"It is clear that Somalia showed up at the international arena with activeness, leadership and impartiality, and readiness to maintain regional stability and work for the common interests of development and cooperation," the president said.

On Monday, Somalia's ambassador to the UN Abukar Osman Baale took up the position of Vice President of the UN General Assembly on behalf of the country.

The election of Baale to deputize the UN General Assembly President is a major diplomatic for Somalia as it re-establishes itself in the global arena following three decades of conflict.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Protests Follow Death of Oromo Singer Haacaaluu in Addis Ababa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.