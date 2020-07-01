Somalia Celebrates Victory to Serve Deputy UN General Assembly President

The long-chaotic Horn of Africa nation, Somalia is celebrating a big victory after being elected to serve second the deputy president of the UN General Assembly's 75th session.

Somali President Mohamed Farmajo has welcomed the appointment as a milestone showing the country's growing profile and influence in the international community.

"It is clear that Somalia showed up at the international arena with activeness, leadership and impartiality, and readiness to maintain regional stability and work for the common interests of development and cooperation," the president said.

On Monday, Somalia's ambassador to the UN Abukar Osman Baale took up the position of Vice President of the UN General Assembly on behalf of the country.

The election of Baale to deputize the UN General Assembly President is a major diplomatic for Somalia as it re-establishes itself in the global arena following three decades of conflict.