Swaziland: Coronavirus Cases in Swaziland Continue to Rise Despite Three-Month Partial Lockdown

The total number of positive coronavirus cases officially reported in Swaziland (eSwatini) passed 800 on the 30 June 2020. So far there have been 11 reported deaths.

The number of deaths rose from 690 to 812 in the final seven days of the month. There is little sign that coronavirus (COVID-19) is under control in the kingdom.

Of the 17 positive cases reported by the Swazi Ministry of Health on 30 June, two were aged nine or under and a further three were aged 10 to 19.

Of the 812 total cases 149 were aged 19 or under. Of the total cases 442 were from the Manzini region, which is also the area with the highest population in Swaziland. So far 408 of the confirmed cases have recovered and 376 are considered 'active', the Ministry of Health reported.

Swaziland has been in partial lockdown since 27 March in an attempt to control the spread of the virus. At one time all but essential businesses were closed but there has been some easing of this restriction. A ban on gatherings of 20 people or more is still in place and churches and places of worship are restricted. Schools have been closed since March but some are set to reopen on 6 July. The Swaziland National Association of Teachers has called on government to postpone reopening because it does not believe it is yet safe to do so.