Somalia: PM Holds Meeting With Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister

30 June 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali PM Hassan Ali Khaire has held a meeting with Qatari deputy prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha on Tuesday.

"It was an honor to have a fruitful meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of the Qatar government Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. We discussed strengthening bilateral relations, economic co-operation, and security." The PM said.

The two officials have discussed ways to boost already existing diplomatic and defence cooperation between Somalia and Qatar.

Since the Gulf crisis began in 2017, Qatar developed close ties with the Somali government and pledged funds to develop projects which include roads and education activities.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Protests Follow Death of Oromo Singer Haacaaluu in Addis Ababa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.