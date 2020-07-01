Somalia: PM Holds Meeting With Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister

Somali PM Hassan Ali Khaire has held a meeting with Qatari deputy prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha on Tuesday.

"It was an honor to have a fruitful meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of the Qatar government Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. We discussed strengthening bilateral relations, economic co-operation, and security." The PM said.

The two officials have discussed ways to boost already existing diplomatic and defence cooperation between Somalia and Qatar.

Since the Gulf crisis began in 2017, Qatar developed close ties with the Somali government and pledged funds to develop projects which include roads and education activities.