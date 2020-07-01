Sudan: 'March of the Millions' Begins Across Sudan

Khartoum / Port Sudan / Kassala / Dongola / El Obeid / El Geneina / El Fula / El Fasher — Hundreds of thousands of people - collectively estimated at millions - have taken to the streets in cities, towns, and villages over the length and breadth of Sudan today, in mass demonstrations to commemorate the protestors killed during the December uprising that led to the overthrow of the Omar Al Bashir regime in April 2019, and the formation of a civilian government five months later.

Reports are reaching Radio Dabanga of marches in all districts of the capital Khartoum, Port Sudan, Dongola, El Geneina, El Obeid, and all of the camps for the internally displaced in Darfur.

In a speech on Monday addressed to the Sudanese nation on the eve of the June 30 March of Millions today, Hamdok promised to correct the course of the transitional period, stressing that all the demands mentioned in these memoranda are worthy, necessary and inevitable, to put the locomotive of the revolution on the right track.

On June 30 last year, hundreds of thousands of Sudanese took to the streets. They demanded the then ruling Transitional Military Council be replaced by a civilian government, and an independent investigation into the violent dismantling of the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on June 3.

Sabotage plot foiled

As reported earlier by Radio Dabanga, nine leading members of the dissolved National Congress Party (NCP) and the Islamic Movement, were arrested in Khartoum North on Thursday, Sudan's Minister of Information has confirmed.

The suspects are accused of plotting to carry out 'hostile movements' to sabotage today's 'March of Millions'.

A press statement by the Minister of Information yesterday confirms that on Thursday afternoon, a joint Military Intelligence and General Intelligence Service force raided a house in Kafouri in Khartoum North and held the nine men who were allegedly holding a coordination meeting.

The decision to raid the house was made "after receiving reliable information about the meeting taking place". The Public Prosecution was notified, and two public prosecutors participated in the detention of the group and questioned them.

The statement lists those held as Abdelgadir Zain, Secretary of the Islamic Movement in Khartoum state, retired security officer Gen Omar Nimir, former commissioner of Khartoum locality, Zeinelabdin, Mohamed El Nagar, Khalid Kheir, Musab Abdelbagi, Kabashi Khaled, Mustafa Mousa, in addition to Fathelrahman Ibrahim, who was guarding the meeting.

On Monday, Sovereign Council member Maj Gen Shamseldin Kabashi told reporters in Khartoum that more arrests are taking place. He said the authorities have information about "certain parties" planning to sabotage today's marches.

Radio Dabanga will post updates on this unfolding story as soon as new reports are received.

