Sudan PM Pledges to Set Transitional Period 'Back On Course'

Khartoum — Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has pledged to put the transitional period 'back on course', and to implement all the demands that were mentioned in the memoranda of the Families of the Victims of the December Revolution, and the Resistance Committees within two weeks.

In a speech on Monday addressed to the Sudanese nation on the eve of the June 30 March of Millions today, Hamdok promised to correct the course of the transitional period, stressing that all the demands mentioned in these memoranda are worthy, necessary and inevitable, to put the locomotive of the revolution on the right track.

The transitional government will work to implement the demands optimally during the next two weeks, aiming at achieving the highest levels of consensus and popular consent.

He asserted the government's obligations to achieve justice and retribution that ensure that crimes committed during the past thirty years are not repeated.

The PM also emphasised combating "the policies of organised impoverishment that our people have suffered during the past three decades in favour of balanced economic policies that guarantee development, fair distribution of resources, provision of basic services for all and achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Sudan".

March of the Millions in El Obeid today

Hamdok announced a set of decisions concerning the course of the transitional period, which will be issued in the coming days, saying that dome of these decisive decisions may have a significant impact - politically, economically, and socially.

He warned that some parties will try to use them to fuel unrest and create a state of instability and called on all Sudanese to exercise utmost vigilance and caution.

In his speech, Hamdok appealed to the revolutionaries across Sudan who will go out today to participate in the March of Millions, saying "I appeal to you as you exercise today the inherent right that our people have gained in the glorious December revolution by peaceful expression of opinion and demands, by exercising utmost care and following the directions and health directives that contribute to preventing the spread of coronavirus pandemic to protect our people and ourselves from its dangers".

