Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

30 June 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)
press release

12 patients were diagnosed positive for COVID 19 in tests carried out in Quarantine Centers in Southern Region and Northern Red Sea Region today.

The five patients in the Southern Region (4 in the environs of Forto/Senafe and 1 in Enda Giorghis) were recent returnees from Ethiopia while the seven patients in Northern Red Sea Region (4 in the environs of Karora, 2 in Mai Himet and 1in Nakfa) returned from Sudan in the past weeks.

In spite of the ban on people's movements in the region as a whole, influx of our nationals to the country from Ethiopia, Sudan, Djibouti and Yemen through irregular land and sea routes continues to-date.

On the other hand, 3 patients have recovered fully and were released from the hospital in Asmara today.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county has now risen to 203.

56 of these have recovered fully and were released from hospital while the remaining 147 are receiving necessary medical treatment.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

30 June 2020

