Eritrea: Contribution in Support of Families of Martyrs

30 June 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — According to reports, the Amhur administrative area, Dekemhare sub-zone, contributed 20 thousand and 400 Nakfa in support of families of martyrs and disadvantaged citizens in connection with Martyrs Day.

Similarly the Mai-Edaga administrative area disbursed 120 thousand and 300 Nakfa to families of martyrs and disadvantaged citizens contributed by affluent citizens in connection with Martyrs Day while Hadamu administrative area distributed 25 thousand and 200 Nakfa to families of martyrs.

Likewise, residents of various administrative areas in Dekemhare sub-zone extended food items to disadvantaged families with a view to ease the burden they might encounter due to 'Stay at Home' guideline to combat the spread of corona virus.

A number of house owners in the Southern, Anseba and Central regions as well as in Diaspora also decided that the families renting their houses in various parts of the country to live free of rental payment ranging from one to three months.

