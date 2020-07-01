Liberia: Police Officer Who Recklessly Shot and Killed Woman in Paynesville Charged With Murder, Taken to Court

Monrovia — James E. Domo, the police officer who shot and killed a woman in Paynesville, outside Monrovia has been charged with murder and forwarded to court.

Police investigation established that Dumo "recklessly" caused the death of Mildred Kumba Tamba with his police service Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol during the early moring of June 27, 2020 while she was returning from a birthday party at the View Point Community.

According to the police investigation, Officer Dumo who also attended the party with his fiancée identified as Salamatu Kaba along with two others only identified as Randall and Dashekie were walking ahead of the deceased and her fiancé, Emmanuel Johnson, when they left the party at about 1AM.

Officer Domu then started beating his girlfriend while they were quarreling on their way home. Randall and Dashekie then tried to intervene and told him to stop abusing the lady in the street, but all their efforts fell on deaf ears. He further pushed her into a gutter near the main road in the View Point area.

After his girlfriend fell into the gutter, according to the police, he raised his service gun and fired a round, the bullet ricocheted when it hit the edge of the concrete side walk and penetrated the forehead the victim who was standing about eight feet away from Officer Domu.

Domu, according to the police attempted absconding the after noticing that he had killed Kumba. He was, however, attacked by a mob who subdued him and took the weapon from him. The weapon was later turned over to the Liberia National Police.

Kumba was pronounced dead on arrival at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center.

According to the police, even though Officer Dumo legally possessed the weapon, he failed to abide by basic rules governing the use of firearms which state:

Treat all weapon as though it is always loaded.

Keep your finger off the trigger and off the trigger's guard.

Never point your weapon to what you are not willing to destroy

Beware of target, and what is behind your target

The police concluded that Officer Dumo intentionally discharged his assigned 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol, thus causing the death of Mildred Kumba Tamba.

