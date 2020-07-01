South Africa: COVID-19 Cases Surpass 150 000, 128 More Deaths Reported

South Africa recorded its deadliest 24 hours since the Coronavirus outbreak, after 128 people succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Of the new deaths, 52 are from the Western Cape, 36 from Gauteng, 25 from the Eastern Cape, 11 from KwaZulu-Natal and four from Mpumalanga, bringing the death toll to 2 657.

The number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 6 945 as the infection rate rose to 151 209, the Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

The Western Cape is the hardest-hit province, with 62 481 cases, followed by Gauteng with 42 881, Eastern Cape 27 686 and KwaZulu-Natal 9 674.

Gauteng's cases grew by 3 040 since the last report and the province is expected to be the epicentre, overtaking the Western Cape in the next coming days.

The North West has 4 187 cases, Free State 1 514, Mpumalanga 1 190, Limpopo 1 131 and Northern Cape 465.

The Minister said 1 630 008 tests have been conducted since the outbreak.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 10 185 374 cases globally and 503 862 deaths, with 3 946 having been recorded on Tuesday.