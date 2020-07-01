Malawi: Kasambala Demands Malawi 'Economic Justice' - ACB Stops Concealment of Proceeds of Crime

30 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Mike Fiko

The former minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Ralph Kasambara has advised the Lazarus Chakwera government to act, swiftly, against everyone who looted public money during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime.

Writing on his Facebook account on Monday afternoon, Kasambala said since Malawi has a new Minister of Finance, Minister of Homeland Security and Attorney General in office, it is time government started dealing with issues of economic justice.

He pointed out that, for starters, "we know that looters are keeping hoards of money in their homes and farms," as such he suggested government should change the K2, 000 banknote as soon as possible.

"The banks should only be allowed 30 days within which customers should come to deposit that note. Thereafter, it becomes useless. In so doing so, many looters will have useless papers in their homes," he said.

Kasambala has further suggested that there is need for lifestyle audit of all parastatal and senior government officers, including presidential aides, and former ministers.

"Finally, we should also vet senior employees to see if they have requisite qualifications for the post they got in the last 6 years.

"Also vet if their engagement went through due process. If not they ought to go in the same manner they came in," he said.

Meanwhile, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has launched a probe into government payments made from June 1 to date and also moved in to vet change of ownership transactions for vehicles as well as houses, among other assets.

ACB director general Reyneck Matemba said the bureau had taken the measures as part of corruption prevention following a tip off that some individuals were changing ownership of some assets in the wake of change in government.

The ACB has also specifically restricted and requested documents related to the sale of land in Chigumula, Blantyre, belonging to government through Blantyre District Council to one Nolvahiwa Phiri. This plot is linked to former minister Ben Nkasala Malunga Phiri.

The transaction is said to have taken place days before the court-ordered June 23 fresh presidential election.

