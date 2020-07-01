Namibia: Walvis Bay Urged to Be Patient for Food

THE initiator of the food aid programme in the north is appealing to residents of Walvis Bay to be patient as his group is working hard to speed up delivery to the town.

Paulus Cornelius said residents of Walvis Bay started calling him as soon as they heard about the programme through the media, saying they are hungry.

"I completely understand their situation. I am trying to speed up the process, but we only started on Saturday and it will take a bit of time. We have to travel to different regions in the north to pick up food when people call to donate, and the places are very far apart.

"We then have to make sure we find enough machines to process the grain to package it.

"The volunteers are working from early morning until late at night," Cornelius said.

He appealed to residents in the north with vehicles to assist with transporting food from the different regions to Ondangwa.

"We are really happy that so many people are calling. We plan to feed as many people as possible ... but we only have enough fuel and transport for the trips to Walvis Bay.

"Many people want to give, but they cannot get to Ondangwa," he said.

Cornelius said the food would be donated to needy people collectively and appealed to Namibians to stop asking him to transport food only to loved ones at Walvis Bay.

He said the group aims to continue without affiliation to any political party.