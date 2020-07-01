Zimbabwe: Bogus Prosecutor in the Dock

1 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)

A HARARE man yesterday appeared in court facing accusations of conning another man of US$550 after passing himself off as a High Court prosecutor, who could facilitate a divorce.

Berven Chipunza (32) appeared at the Harare Magistrates Courts charged with fraud or alternatively impersonating a public officer. He denied the charges when he appeared before magistrate Sheunesu Matova, who remanded him to July 17 for trial on $500 bail.

Prosecutor Mr Owen Safuli said sometime in January this year Chipunza was introduced to Ngonidzashe Marau by his friend Francisca Mukanza.

Marau, a Chitungwiza Municipality employee, wanted assistance in a divorce case, which was before the High Court.

Accusations are that Chipunza told Marau that US$550 was needed for him to file a complaint with the judge and also take his pre-trial conference minutes to the court.

Marau is said to have paid the money with Chipunza promising him that the minutes for his pre-trial conference will be filed with the court by the next court date.

