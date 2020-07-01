Zimbabwe: Mbira Singer to Launch Debut Album

Rising traditional mbira artiste, Mazarure - real name Renson Madzamba - says preparations for the launch of his first album are now at an advanced stage.

Titled Pamusoroi, the album is set to be launched on Saturday on YouTube and Facebook. Mazarure, said his first offering will give sungura, traditional and jazz music followers a new taste of music as it is blended with other instruments not commonly used by other artistes.

He said the album should surpass the heights reached by his previous projects.

Mazarure believes the 10-track album will open new doors in his career.

"We are geared up for the launch which will be held at his home in Harare. Preparations for the launch are at an advanced stage but due to Covid-19 restrictions, it will be an indoor concert and streamed live on YouTube," he said.

The artiste believes his first album will take him to a higher level after receiving massive support in India were he performed this year in February.

"This is my first album after some singles released in the past years working together with my producers such as Maselo and Mono Mukundu"

"Although the previous singles were greatly received by the market, this album will be a cut above the rest," he said.

"Very few musicians use mbira, keyboards and female vocalists. This is a new style that will give fans a new taste to traditional mbira music. We are trying to follow the footsteps of the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi as he experimented with a traditional beat that gave rise to a unique sound.

"My experience told me that there was need for a change in terms of how we should package our music and this is why I came up with the idea of mixing sungura, traditional and jazz sounds," he said.

Mazarure said he seeks to pursue traditional music nationally and internationally.

"Zimbabwean culture should be taken to the world just like what Jah Prayzah did in the first days with his mbira vibes before he started engaging international artistes," he said.

"The sky is not the limit. Traditional music should keep flying the local flag high on international platforms. Zimbabweans should keep supporting local artistes so as to make Zimbabwe music great."